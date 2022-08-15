Yemeni army repel Saudi attack in Al Hudaydah

Yemeni army forces and popular committees repelled the attack of the Saudi-led coalition’s forces on their positions in the north of the Hays region in Al Hudaydah province, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, forces affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition intended to attack positions of the Yemeni army and popular committees, which Yemeni forces confronted and forced them to flee.

The failed operation of the forces affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition against the Yemeni army and popular committees took place on the condition that an alleged ceasefire is now in place in this country.

The ceasefire in Yemen, which has been violated many times by the Saudi aggressor coalition, was extended once before following the consultations of the United Nations. The two-month extension of this ceasefire ended on August 2 which was extended again.

Earlier, the head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen said that the ceasefire in Yemen has almost disappeared due to repeated violations by the Saudi-led coalition.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

MA/IRN84853635