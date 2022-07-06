Khaji emphasizes Iran's key role in achieving peace in Yemen

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in his talks with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Affairs Hans Grundberg on Tuesday evening through video-conference.

During the talks, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Yemen as well as ceasefire and solutions of cooperation between parties involved in Yemen war.

Khaji emphasized on continuation of constructive and leading role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to achieve a just peace through a political solution especially complete lifting of blockade of Yemeni people.

While expressing his satisfaction with the constructive efforts of Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve crisis in Yemen, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg called for continuation of these cooperation for restoration of peace in Yemen.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khaji met and held talks with the Special Representative of Norway for Syria Affairs Hilde Haraldstad to discuss the latest political and humanitarian developments in Syria.

