  1. Politics
Oct 4, 2022, 9:26 PM

Iran, UN emphasize need to reestablish ceasefire in Yemen

Iran, UN emphasize need to reestablish ceasefire in Yemen

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Iran Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Affairs stressed the need to re-establish ceasefire in Yemen.

In continuation of political talks of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the peaceful settlement of the situation in Yemen, Iran Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji held a video-conference talk with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Affairs Hans Grundberg on Tuesday evening.

During the online talks, the two sides, in addition to reviewing the latest developments in Yemen, emphasized the need for exacerbating efforts in order to re-establish a ceasefire in this country.

Ali Asghar Khaji also held a telephone conversation with the senior negotiator of Yemen’s National Salvation Government Mohammad Abdul Salam yesterday. 

During the phone call, the two sides emphasized the readiness for the extension of the ceasefire in Yemen and the need for solving humanitarian issues.

MA/5602732

News Code 192116
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192116/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News