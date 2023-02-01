Iran, Russia officials discuss Syria peace in Moscow

The Iranian diplomat met with the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and African countries Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the necessity of resolving the Syrian crisis through political means and dialogue.

The two officials expressed their support for the Syria-Turkey talks in the context of the quadrilateral meetings among Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia.

The two diplomats also discussed the latest developments in Yemen and stressed the need to solve humanitarian problems and establish a ceasefire.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the need to preserve territorial integrity, national unity and restore peace and security in Libya.

Russian President's Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev was also attending in the meeting between Iranian and Russian delegations in the Russian capital.

TM/5698555