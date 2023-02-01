  1. Politics
Feb 1, 2023, 7:44 PM

Iran, Russia officials discuss Syria peace in Moscow

Iran, Russia officials discuss Syria peace in Moscow

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Iran Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji held talks with a Russian official to discuss the latest developments in Syria, Yemen and Libya.

The Iranian diplomat met with the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and African countries Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the necessity of resolving the Syrian crisis through political means and dialogue.

The two officials expressed their support for the Syria-Turkey talks in the context of the quadrilateral meetings among Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia.

The two diplomats also discussed the latest developments in Yemen and stressed the need to solve humanitarian problems and establish a ceasefire.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the need to preserve territorial integrity, national unity and restore peace and security in Libya.

Russian President's Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev was also attending in the meeting between Iranian and Russian delegations in the Russian capital. 

TM/5698555

News Code 196941

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News