Iran expresses pleasure at continuation of truce in Yemen

Ali Asghar Khaji has held talks on the phone with the Yemeni National Salvation Government’s top negotiator Mohammad Abdul Salam as part of the Islamic Republic’s continued consultations over Yemen.

In the telephone conversation, the two sides discussed the latest developments concerning the peace process in Yemen.

The Yemeni top negotiator underlined the willingness of the officials of Yemen’s National Salvation Government to maintain peace in the country.

Abdul Salam, however, said the extension of the truce in Yemen is contingent upon the other side’s fulfilment of its obligations regarding removal of the blockade on Yemen, cessation of hostilities and paying the salaries of employees.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister for special political affairs also expressed pleasure at the continuation of the truce in Yemen. Khaji voiced hope that the resistance of the Yemeni people will finally result in the removal of the oppressive siege and the establishment of a fair and lasting peace.

