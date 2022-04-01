Iran, UN envoy discuss latest developments in Yemen

Referring to the Yemen war and the siege of the coalition against the people of the country, Khaji expressed hope that the continuation of the humanitarian catastrophe would be prevented in the light of political efforts and practical measures to lift the siege, establish a ceasefire and hold political talks.

He called the recent peace initiative presented by the chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Council an important step in this regard.

Hans Grundberg, for his part, described his latest plans and measures, including his recent consultations with various Yemeni groups in Jordan and the latest consultations with the parties involved in the Yemeni crisis, saying that he is also scheduled to visit Tehran to discuss issues with Iranian officials.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the popular Ansarullah movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

