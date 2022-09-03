Iran hopes for full removal of blockade on Yemen

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Yemeni National Salvation Government’s top negotiator Mohammad Abdul Salam on Saturday and expressed his hope for the continuation of the truce in Yemen.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the latest developments related to the peace process in Yemen.

Mohammad Abdul Salam called for the extension of the ceasefire in Yemen strictly hinging on the complete fulfillment of the obligations of the other side in lifting the blockade imposed on Yemen and paying the salaries of the employees.

Previously on July 27, Ali Asghar Khaji held talks on the phone with the Yemeni National Salvation Government’s top negotiator Mohammad Abdul Salam as part of the Islamic Republic’s continued consultations over Yemen.

