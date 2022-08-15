Iran dismisses claims on sending arms to Yemen as baseless

Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement in response to the journalists' question regarding the claim published in an Arab media about the sending weapons from Bandar Abbas to Yemen's Hodeidah port, "Such claims are baseless and repeated staging the scene by the aggressing coalition and its Western backers."

Kan'ani said that accusing the Islamic Republic of Iran is only aimed at deflecting the public opinion in the region and the world from the realities of the Yemen crisis.

He further pointed out Iran has only politically supported the Yemeni people, always supported a peaceful solution to the crisis and backed the United Nations' efforts for a political solution to the conflict and the continuation of the UN-backed ceasefire.

MNA