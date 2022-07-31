US convoy targeted in Iraq's Saladin

A roadside bomb exploded in the path of the US convoy, according to the Iraqi source.

The attack did not leave any casualties and the possible damages are not known yet.

Issuing a statement, an Iraqi group claimed responsibility for the attack and said that the convoy was targeted at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

