“A convoy of 35 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil left through the illegitimate al-Mahmoudiya crossing, which was set up by US occupation forces in order to loot the Syrian oil more than two years ago,” SANA reported the local sources in Syria as saying.

In this regard, the sources said that a convoy of 23 vehicles of covered trucks and tankers loaded with military equipment and logistical materials crossed the illegitimate al-Waleed border crossing.

