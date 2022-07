The logistics convoy belonging to the US was targeted in Iraq's Saladin province, according to Almaalomah.

No casualties have been reported following the blast.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

AY/14010428000667