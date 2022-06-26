US logistics convoy comes under attack in S Iraq

An explosive device has been blown up on the way of passing logistics convoy belonging to US forces in Basra province, southern Iraq.

No one was injured in the blast, the report added.

Attacks on US convoys have increased over the past two years in Iraq and some groups have been able to target US military bases in Ain al-Assad in Al Anbar province, al-Harir in Erbil and Victoria base near Baghdad International Airport.

Resistance groups in Iraq have repeatedly stated that they would confront American forces in case of their presence in their country.

