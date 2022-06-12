US military convoy comes under attack in Iraq

The convoy was targeted in the Samarra region located in the Iraqi province of Saladin, according to Sabreen News.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

Recently, several US logistics convoys were attacked in various provinces of Iraq, including Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Saladin.

Iraqi groups insist that the Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq, following a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.

MP