10 soldiers injured in terror attack in Pakistan

Pakistani media sources announced on Tuesday that convoy of army forces was targeted by a suicide bomber near "Mir Ali" Town located in the tribal region of “North Waziristan” in northwest Pakistan.

The security officials in “North Waziristan” said that 10 Pakistani soldiers were seriously injured and due to the critical condition of some of them, there is a possibility of casualties.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack against Pakistani army.

This is the second suicide attack in North Waziristan in the past month.

