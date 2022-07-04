  1. Politics
Two explosions reported at US base on Syria-Iraq border

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Some Arab sources reported on Monday morning that two explosions were heard at the US base on the Syria-Iraq border.

Some Iraqi sources reported on Monday morning that two explosions have occurred at an American base in Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ez-Zur in Eastern Syria.

Al-Omar oil field is located on the border area between Iraq and Syria.

No further details have been released on the possible casualties or damages.

Earlier on Sunday,  Iraqi news sources reported that a convoy belonging to the US army was targeted in the country.

Resistance groups in Iraq have repeatedly stated that they would confront American forces in case of their presence in their country.

