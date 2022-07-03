  1. World
US army convoy comes under attack in Iraq's Saladin

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources on Sunday reported that a convoy belonging to the US army was targeted in the country.

The US logistics convoy was targeted in Iraq's Saladin, according to Sabreen News.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Attacks on US convoys have increased over the past two years in Iraq and some groups have been able to target US military bases in Ain al-Assad in Al Anbar province, al-Harir in Erbil and Victoria base near Baghdad International Airport.

Resistance groups in Iraq have repeatedly stated that they would confront American forces in case of their presence in their country.

