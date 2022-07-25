US invested in changing beliefs: Parl. speaker

Ghalibaf made the remarks at the 10th summit of the Islamic Republic’s cultural attachés abroad.

Americans have concluded that the Islamic Republic cannot be defeated militarily, he underlined.

If many scholars have recently realized the significance of culture, he said, adding that the Islamic Revolution is based on culture, and "we have already realized the importance of this issue."

Earlier, Iran President Ebrahim Raeisi addressed the summit, calling on the Iranian cultural attachés around the world to contribute to efforts on the country’s development in trade, economic and cultural fields.

Also, Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the event, noting that the export of cultural products is among the main missions of the cultural attachés in foreign countries.

The 10th summit of the Islamic Republic’s cultural attachés abroad kicked off on Saturday and will wrap up on July 28.

