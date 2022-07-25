  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2022, 9:30 PM

US invested in changing beliefs: Parl. speaker

US invested in changing beliefs: Parl. speaker

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that the US has invested in the cultural field and changing beliefs after failing in the political and military fields.

Ghalibaf made the remarks at the 10th summit of the Islamic Republic’s cultural attachés abroad. 

Americans have concluded that the Islamic Republic cannot be defeated militarily, he underlined.

If many scholars have recently realized the significance of culture, he said, adding that the Islamic Revolution is based on culture, and "we have already realized the importance of this issue."

Earlier, Iran President Ebrahim Raeisi addressed the summit, calling on the Iranian cultural attachés around the world to contribute to efforts on the country’s development in trade, economic and cultural fields.

Also, Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the event, noting that the export of cultural products is among the main missions of the cultural attachés in foreign countries.  

The 10th summit of the Islamic Republic’s cultural attachés abroad kicked off on Saturday and will wrap up on July 28.

AMK/5546722

News Code 189445
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189445/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News