Iranian nation firmly stood against enemies excessive demands

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Wednesday, Ghalibaf said that the noble and courageous Iranian people, in addition to standing against excessive demands and oppression of the foreign enemy, have also stood against the treachery of traitors (MKO and other terrorists groups) inside the country.

The enemy that once allied with Iraqi Baathist regime and committed brutal crimes against the Iranian people has now exerted economic pressures and has targeted the livelihood of the Iranian people, Ghalibaf noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian Parliament speaker pointed to the sanctions imposed against the Iranian people and stated that when enemies’ conspiracies were thwarted by the noble nation of Islamic Iran, they resorted to the imposition of economic sanctions and targeted the livelihood of Iranian people.

Sanctions imposed by enemies is in the continuation of their anymosity against Iranian people and the Islamic Establishment, he underlined.

