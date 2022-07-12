Ghalibaf visits symbol of Uzbekistan's independence

Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, who traveled to Tashkent at the invitation of the Speaker of the Parliament of Uzbekistan, went to the new park of Tashkent as soon as he arrived in the country on an official visit and paid tribute to the symbol of independence of the country by laying a bunch of flowers on the symbol.

Nurdinjon Ismailov, speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan was accompanying the speaker of the Iranian parliament on the visit to the monument.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accompanied by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Tehran, the Iranian Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, deputy parliament speaker Abdul Reza Mesri and Babak Neghadari, the head of the parliament's Research Center, left Tehran for Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan on Tuesday afternoon.

KI/4209540