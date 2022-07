TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Uzbek capital of Tashkent on Tuesday to discuss bilateral parliamentary ties with senior Uzbek officials.

Upon his arrival at Tashkent Airport, Ghalibaf was highly welcomed by Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.