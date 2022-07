According to the department, documentation of a possible deal has been submitted to the US Congress, RIA Novosti reported.

The delivery is planned at the request of the Japanese side, which wants to purchase 150 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and three AMRAAM guidance sections.

The contract also includes the supply of AIM-120 missile containers for control sections and related equipment, spare parts, as well as technical and logistical services.

MP/PR