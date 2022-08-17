Iranian nation not to forget US enmity, crimes, hostility

He made the remarks in an open session of the Parliament on Wednesday on the occasion of the anniversary of the 28 Mordad coup d'état in 1953.

The noble nation of Islamic Iran will never forget the hostility, enmity, crime, and breach of promise of the US government engineering against the country, he added.

The US government waged an all-out economic war against the Iranian people since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979 and launched an illegal and illegitimate international campaign against the people of the country in order to deprive them of their inalienable right.

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, the noble nation of Islamic Iran will remove all obstacles ahead of development and progress and will thwart malicious objectives of the enemies successfully, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf added.

