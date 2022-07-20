Ghalibaf stresses need to resolve Syria's remaining issues

Parliament Speaker Mohmmad Bagheri Ghalibaf made the comments in a meting with the visiting Syria's foreign minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the need to resolve the issues such as in east of the Euphrates, Idlib and issues that may happen in Daraa soon before it is too late, Ghal;ibaf said "If time goes on this way, it is not in our interest, therefore we must think about these issues with special planning through dialogues and political means such as the Astana meeting and movements on the field."

"If it becomes too late and these issues become old wounds, they may become like a cancerous tumor and this issue will make the situation more difficult for us," the speaker added.

"The Americans, terrorists and the Resistance Front's opponents have come to the conclusion that they will not get anywhere with war, so they have focused their attempts on exceeding pressure and economic sanctions against nations, with the aim of pressuring the governments by pressuring the nations," Ghalibaf also said, adding that "They are putting pressure on Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Iran; For the past 20 years, a lot of economic pressure has been imposed on us."

He said history shows that it is better to resist the pressures with reliance on the people and internal resources.

Faisal Mekdad, for his part, said that "We believe that the oppressive actions taken by the Western countries and America against Syria and Iran are in line with the interests of the Zionist regime."

The Syrian foreign minister added that "Many developments have been achieved since your (Ghalibaf) visit to Damascus, and among these developments, one can refer to issues such as increasing and strengthening friendly relations between Iran and Syria, increasing victories in various fields through cooperation between the two countries, and working to strengthen relations."

