Iran parl. speaker meets Uzbek President in Tashkent

Referring to the great capabilities and capacities and capablities of the two countries in the expansion of comprehensive relations, Ghalibaf considered the signing of the preferential trade agreement and the cancellation of visas between the two countries as important steps for a leap in bilateral economic and commercial cooperation.

Welcoming Ghalibaf's proposals, the Uzbek president, for his part, called for strengthening the cooperation in knowledge-based fields and the use of technological capabilities of Iranian companies.

Mirziyoyev also emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy as a facilitator of relations between Iran and Uzbekistan.

