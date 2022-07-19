Raeisi, Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria in Tehran meeting

The Presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey held the 7th trilateral Atana Summit on peace in Syria in Tehran on Tuesday evening Tehran local Time.

In a joint press conference after the talks, President Ebrahim Raeisi said that Iran will support Syria as before, even with more strength.

Raeisi called on the United States to withdraw its troops from Syria.

He said that peace and security will be restored to Syria if its legitimate government spreads its full control over the entire country.

The Iranian president further said that the Zionist Israeli regime's aggression in Syria and the occupation of the Golan Heights are violations of the national sovereignty of that country.

Raeisi also said that "Right now, while we are holding the summit of the Astana process, unilateral sanctions, especially by the United States, have put additional pressure on the Syrian people and deprived them of the possibility of a normal life."

Russian President, for his part, vowed that "We will put an end to the ISIL and other extremist and separatist groups in Syria."

Putin said that thanks to the support of three countries, Iran, Russia and Turkey, Syria is rising again.

He added that necessary actions must be taken to lay the ground for Syrians to decide on the fate of their country and take control of it into their own hands.

The Russian president also added that "Unfortunately, the Westerners are trying to provoke separatism in Syria to disintegrate it."

He called for more cooperation among the guarantor states for the return of refugees to Syria.

According to Putin, the results of the Astana negotiations will bring stability to the entire Middle East.

He also declared that the next Astana meeting will be held in Russia.

The Turkish president, in turn, said that "We will continue to fight against terrorist organizations and we expect Russia and Iran to side with Turkey in this fight."

President Erdogan said that Turkey was not to blame for the Syrian crisis and it should not bear the responsibility for its problems on its own.

He pointed out that Turkey hosts 3.7 million Syrians, which has squeezed Turkey economically, stressing the need to return the Syrians to their own land.

"If there is peace in Idlib today, it is because of the Astana summit," Erdogan pointed out.

