Raeisi holds bilateral talks with Erdogan

A bilateral meeting between Raeisi and Erdogan is underway.

Turkish President has arrived in Iran at the official invitation of President Ebrahim Raiesi and at the head of a high-level delegation of political and economic officials of Turkey.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan who arrived in Tehran on Monday evening was officially welcomed by Raeisi in Sa'dabad Complex.

He is scheduled to attend the seventh meeting of the Iran-Türkiye High Cooperation Council.

The Turkish President is also set to participate in the tripartite meeting of heads of states of the Astana Format, which will be held tonight in Tehran.

The presidents of Iran, Turkey, and Russia will discuss the peace process in Syria.

Erdogan also met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Tuesday.

