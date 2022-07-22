  1. Politics
Putin, MBS discuss oil market

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke on phone on Thursday and discussed the oil market.

Putin and bin Salman took note of the importance of fulfilling OPEC+ agreements to maintain stability on the global market in their conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said on Thursday, TASS reported.

"The current situation on the global oil market was thoroughly reviewed. The importance of further coordination within the OPEC+ framework was emphasized," the press service said.

"It was noted with satisfaction that countries – participants in this format are consistently fulfilling obligations undertaken for purposes of maintaining the required balance and stability on the global energy resources market" during the conversation, the Kremlin added.

