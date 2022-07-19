Iran, Russia coop. in fighting terrorism truly effective

Russian President Putin who arrived in the Iranian capital on Tuesday afternoon met with his Iranian counterpart Raeisi.

The two presidents are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as current international issues.

During his visit to Tehran, the Russian President will also participate in the Astana Summit with the particpation of the Presidents of Iran and Turkey.

"Cooperation in the fight against terrorism has led to the security in the region," Raeisi said in the meeting, adding that while other countries claimed to fight terrorism, it was Iran and Russia who stuck to their promise and truly fought terrorism.

The Russian president, for his part, expressed happiness with the visit to Iran and said that the two countries relations have grown dramatically.

"Our cooperation in various fields is progressing a lot. Trade relations are progressing rapidly," Mr. Putin said.

The Russian president also said that security cooperation between the two nations will also increase.

