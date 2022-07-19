Syrian foreign minister departs for Tehran

At the official invitation of Hossein Amir-Abdullahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Faisal Mekdad, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, left for Tehran on Tuesday evening with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria, Mehdi Sobhani, accompanying him to the Damascus airport.

Mekdad will visit Tehran to continue the political consultations between the two countries of Iran and Syria.

The Syrian foreign minister's trip coincides with the 7th edition of the trialterla Astana talks between the heads of states of the three countries that are known as the guarantor states of peace in Syria.

