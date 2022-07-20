Russia, Iran, Turkey agree US must leave Euphrates east bank

Russia, Iran, Turkey agree that US must leave Euphrates eastern bank

"We have certain differences concerning what is happening on the Euphrates eastern bank. But we have a shared position that American troops must leave this territory," he said following the Astana Troika summit held in Tehran on Tuesday. "They must stop robbing the Syrian state, Syrian people, illegal export oil from there."

According to Putin, the three countries have different views on how to stabilize the situation in this region. "We believe that in order to reach lasting stabilization this territory should be transferred under the control of Damascus’ official authorities, the Syrian army," he noted.

"I have said it more than once that thanks to the efforts of the Trio (Russia, Turkey, Iran), the search for compromises more than 90% of Syria’s territory is now controlled by the official authorities, the international terrorism has been uprooted after all. It is a great result of joint efforts," he added.

Russia, Iran have same views on many issues

Moscow and Tehran have the same views on very many issues, Putin told reporters.

"I said at a press conference in my press release that we talked with Iran Leader mainly about issues of a strategic nature, including developments in the region. This, of course, is his domain, and it was very important for me to hear his opinion, and his assessments. I must say that on very many points we have the same views as Iran. That is why it was very important and very useful," the Russian leader said.

Russia ready to build road in Iran opening route to Persian Gulf

The Russian side is ready to launch a construction project building a section of a road in Iran which will open a route from St. Petersburg to the Persian Gulf, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

According to him, a lot can be done in terms of developing infrastructure on the Iranian track, including completing the construction of a road to Iran’s southern ports.

"Iran is interested in this, and our Iranian partners have just confirmed this. And Russia is interested in this because, from northern Russia, from St. Petersburg, we will have direct access to the Persian Gulf. A very interesting and promising route," the Russian President explained. He added that Azerbaijan was also interested in the project.

Gazprom committed to its liabilities and will continue to fulfil them

Russia’s gas utility Gazprom has always fulfilled its gas supplies liabilities and will continue to do so, Putin said.

"Gazprom has always fulfilled, fulfils and will continue to fulfil all of its liabilities," he stressed.

According to the Russian president, Western nations are seeking to shift responsibility for their own mistakes in the energy policy on Russia, and on Gazprom in particular.

"I don’t know whether it is worth going into detail concerning the energy policy of European nations, which disregarded the importance of traditional energy sources and staked on non-traditional ones. They are big specialists in non-traditional relations. And in the energy sector, they also opted to stake on non-traditional types of energy: the sun, winds," he noted ironically.

"But the winter was long, with no winds. That’s all," he added.

ZZ/PR