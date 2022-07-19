Russia plans to enhance Iran ties to strategic partnership

Aide to the President of the Russian Federation responsible for international affairs in the Presidential Administration Yuri Ushakov stated in a press conference on Monday that Russia supports the revival of the nuclear deal in its original format endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

The Russian official also said that the purpose of the JCPOA’s revival is to guarantee Iran’s normal commercial and economic relations with the world.

Ushakov added that Russia supports the dialogue between Iran and the US through the European Union's mediation, describing the talks as signaling that Tehran is trying to compromise in order to restore the full implementation of the JCPOA.

The Russian official went on to say that Russia is planning to enhance relations with Iran to the level of strategic partnership, adding that a new agreement between Russia and Iran is being prepared, and during the tripartite Astana meeting in Tehran, a joint statement will be published by the three countries, the draft of which has already been prepared.

The trilateral meeting of Astana Format countries will be held later today in Tehran with the participation of the heads of states of Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

