Summit like Astana necessary for resolving other crises

Referring to the 7th edition of the trilateral Astana talks between the heads of states of the three countries (Iran, Turkey, and Russia) that are known as the guarantor states of peace in Syria, Hamidreza Dehghani tweeted that "the Astana summit has become one of the most successful formats for resolving an international crisis [Syrian crisis]."

As a result of cooperation with Russia and Turkey, Iran has succeeded in controlling the crisis after the nuclear deal, he added.

He underlined that a summit like the Astana Process is necessary for resolving other crises [in the world].

The 7th trilateral Astana Summit with the participation of Iran, Turkey, and Russia presidents was held in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

