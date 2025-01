The 33-year-old forward has signed an 18-month deal with Persepolis, according to Tehran Times.

Defending champions Persepolis currently sit fourth in the table in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (IPGPL), and the team is striving to secure a place in the next stage of the current AFC Champions League Elite.

Persepolis is scheduled to play Al Hilal on Feb. 4 at the Kingdom Arena, where Dursun is likely to make his debut in this crucial match.

MNA