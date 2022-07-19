Iran prioritize its neighbors in foreign policy: FM

Saying that Iran is giving priority to its neighbors in its foreign policy, the Iranian top diplomat on his Twitter account wrote that the country is moving towards consolidating relations with its neighbors.

"Iran emphasizes the responsibility of the countries of the region in establishing security and stability and constructive and fruitful cooperation in the direction of prosperity and comprehensive economic development of the region," Amir-Abdollahian added.

Referring to the tripartite meeting of the heads of the guarantors' states of peace in Syria in Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Minister in a tweet last night wrote, "Upcoming mtgs btw Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey in Tehran will provide opportunity to further boost relations & develop economic cooperation; focus on security of the region via political solution & not to resort to war;& to ensure food security."

The President of Turkey arrived in Tehran to participate in the tripartite meeting of heads of states of the Astana Format, which will be held today in Tehran.

Iran and Turkey signed eight documents and memoranda of understanding in various fields in the presence of the presidents of the two countries.

The presidents of Iran, Turkey, and Russia will discuss the peace process in Syria.

