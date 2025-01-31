Qassam martyrs names clear path for resistance' future

Offering condolences on the martyrdom of the legendary, brave, and history-making commander of Qassam Brigades and a group of resistance commanders in war against the Zionist regime's soldiers, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in a statement considered their shining legacy a beacon for faithful and invincible forces of the Islamic Resistance Front to liberate the Holy Al-Quds.

Mohammad Deif and other martyred commanders of Al-Qassam Brigades are shining stars who created an inspiring and lasting page of sacrifice, devotion, resistance, and relentless struggle against the fake and criminal Zionist regime, especially after the historic Al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

Earlier on Thursday, Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obaida announced the death of Mohammed Deif, the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, along with senior leaders Marwan Issa, Ghazi Abu Tama'a, Raed Thabet, and Rafa Salama.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Abu Obaida mourned Deif as a martyr, calling his death a loss for both the Palestinian people and the wider Arab and Muslim world.

"We proudly announce to our great people the martyrdom of the Chief of Staff of Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammad Deif," Abu Obaida declared.

