Rafah border crossing to reopen for Palestinian civilians

Under the agreement, the crossing on Gaza’s southern border is allowed to open after the Palestinian's release of Israeli prisoners, Israeli media reported.

The first stage in the three-phase accord provides for 33 prisoners to be released in exchange for up to 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The Rafah crossing has already reopened for humanitarian aid deliveries as part of the ceasefire, after being closed in May when Israel seized the area, with Egypt refusing to reopen the gateway until it was back under Palestinian control.

The crossing is a major conduit for aid into Gaza and its closure has worsened the humanitarian crisis caused by the war.

