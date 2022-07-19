Attacking Syria to harm Turkey, benefit terrorists

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday evening to participate in the tripartite meeting of the heads of the guarantors' states of peace in Syria.

Emphasizing the need to increase the cooperation between the two countries, especially commercial cooperation, the Leader described the volume and quality of exchanges and economic cooperation between the two countries as much less than the existing capacities.

He said that the dignity of the Islamic Ummah depends on overcoming differences and being vigilant against divisive policies, adding that one of the causes of discord and enmity in the region is the Zionist regime supported by the US.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution considered Palestine as the first issue of the Islamic world and emphasized that despite the tendency of some rulers towards the Zionist regime, the nations are deeply opposed to this usurping regime.

Emphasizing that the US and the Zionist regime should not be relied upon, Ayatollah Khamenei said, "Today, neither the Zionist regime, nor the US, nor others will be able to stop the movement of the Palestinians, and the final result will be to the benefit of the Palestinian people."

Ayatollah Khamenei further considered the issue of territorial integrity of Syria as very important. Referring to some quotes about a military attack on northern Syria, he added, "This [attack] is definitely to the detriment of Syria as well as Turkey and the region. It will also not allow the Syrian government's political measures to be materialized."

Referring to the Turkish president's hatred of terrorist groups, the Leader noted, "Terrorism must be opposed, but a military attack on Syria will benefit terrorists, although terrorists are not limited to a specific group."

In response to the Turkish President's request for Iran's cooperation in fighting terrorist groups, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, "We will certainly cooperate with you in the fight against terrorism."

Emphasized that Iran considers the security of Turkey and its borders as its own security, Ayatollah Khamenei told Erdogan, "You should also consider the security of Syria as your own security. The Syrian issues should be resolved through negotiations, and Iran, Turkey, Syria and Russia should end this issue through dialogue."

He also expressed his satisfaction with the return of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan, saying, "Of course, if there is a policy to block the border between Iran and Armenia, the Islamic Republic will oppose it because this border has been a communication route for thousands of years ."

Ayatollah Khamenei called the increase of cooperation between Iran and Turkey in all regional issues useful and necessary.

Turkey supports Iran's legitimate expectations in JCPOA: Erdogan

During the meeting which was also attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Recep Tayyip Erdogan considered it necessary to unite the Islamic nation and increase the solidarity between Iran and Turkey. "Turkey has never been silent in the face of oppressive measures against Iran and the brotherhood of Iran and Turkey should be expanded in all fields."

Emphasizing that Turkey has always been and will be against unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran, the Turkish President said, "We support Iran's legitimate expectations in the JCPOA and encourage Turkish companies to invest in Iran."

He also pointed to Iran and Turkey's conflict with terrorists for many years, saying, "Terrorist groups in Syria are heavily supported by Western countries such as Germany, England, France, and especially the United States."

Stating that Turkey's position regarding the territorial integrity of Syria is clear, Erdogan said, "We expect the Syrian government to start political processes. At the Astana summit, the Syrian issue is on the agenda, and we hope to achieve good results."

