Iran Army ready to confront any threat

As a regional power, the Islamic Republic of Iran plays a leading and influential role and can be effective in all developments in the region, he emphasized.

Regarding the defense diplomacy and authority of the armed forces of the country, he stated that defense diplomacy is one of the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the country, so, defense diplomacy is one of the components of power.

The more defense diplomacy is increased, the more the country can establish more interaction and cooperation with countries of the world, Sayyari underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Sayyari pointed to Iran’s joint military exercises with other countries in the world and noted, “We staged several joint exercises on land, in the air, and at sea with other countries and this issue indicates the high authority of the Islamic Iran in the international arenas.”

Since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, enemies of the country have left no stone unturned to undermine the high power and authority of the Iranian Armed Forces in the international arena but the vigilant Armed Forces of the country have thwarted their malicious objectives.

