Syria's Faisal Mekdad due in Tehran to meet counterpart

The Syrian top diplomat is to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.

This evening, Tehran is set to host the 7th summit of Astana Format.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with their Iranian counterpart will hold a trilateral meeting today.

The talks will take place within the framework of the Astana peace process which Tehran, Ankara, and Moscow initiated in 2017 to find out a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

Earlier, the Russian Sputnik news agency reported on Mekdad's upcoming visit to Iran.

