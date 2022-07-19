  1. Politics
Jul 19, 2022, 2:00 PM

Syria's Faisal Mekdad due in Tehran to meet counterpart

Syria's Faisal Mekdad due in Tehran to meet counterpart

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – The Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad is to arrive in the capital of Iran tonight.

The Syrian top diplomat is to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.

This evening, Tehran is set to host the 7th summit of Astana Format.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with their Iranian counterpart will hold a trilateral meeting today.

The talks will take place within the framework of the Astana peace process which Tehran, Ankara, and Moscow initiated in 2017 to find out a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

Earlier, the Russian Sputnik news agency reported on Mekdad's upcoming visit to Iran.

AMK/FNA14010428000389

News Code 189229
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189229/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News