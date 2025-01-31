  1. Politics
EU trio reiterate concern over Israel blocking UNRWA contacts

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Britain, France, and Germany on Friday reiterated their "grave concern" over Israel implementing a law forbidding any contact between its officials and the UN Palestinian Relief Agency (UNRWA).

They urged the regime of Israel to work with international partners, including the UN, to ensure continuity of operations in a joint statement, Reuters news agency reported. 

The law, which was adopted in October and took effect on Thursday, bans UNRWA from operating on Israeli-occupied Palestinian lands and prevents the agency from having any contact with the Israeli regime's authorities.

The UN said on Thursday that UNRWA was continuing to deliver assistance and services in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Established in 1949, UNRWA provides aid, health, and education services to millions of people in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab countries of Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan.

