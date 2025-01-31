Imam Khomeini (RA) one of prominent figures in Islamic world

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers sermon at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) in the downtown capital of Tehran, he stated that all intellectual, scientific, philosophical, jurisprudential, and monotheistic characteristics of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) were inspired by a divine source.

He congratulated the beginning of 10-Day Dawn which marks the historic return of Imam Khomeini (RA) to the country after 14 years in exile that led to the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution under the wise leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA).

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior cleric emphasized that the late Imam Khomeini (RA) was one of the outstanding and prominent figures in the Islamic world.

“All of us should make our utmost effort to elevate and develop the political thought of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and know the threats and opportunities and utilize all our capacity to turn threats into opportunities,” the cleric opined.

Imam Khomeini (RA) was a symbol of reliance on truth and courage, and he created political movements and great social and cultural transformations in the country, Tehran Friday prayers leader stressed.

