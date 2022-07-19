Gen. Bagheri holds meeting with Turkish defense minister

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who is in Tehran accompanying the president of his country to attend the 7th edition of Astana talks, was received for a meeting by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri on Tuesday afternoon.

In the meeting, the two sides emphasized military, training and security cooperation between the two countries' armed forces.

The fields of defense cooperation, interacting and exchanging views on the most important issues in the region, including fighting terrorism were the main issues in the meeting discussed by the highest military officials of the two countries.

Attempts to reduce tension in Syria and examine how to establish lasting security in the region were other topics discussed in the meeting.

The last time the two top military officials met in Tehran was in 2017.

