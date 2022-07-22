Reaction to Putin’s visit to Iran ‘positive, even elated’

Saying that reactions to Putin's visit to Tehran were positive and even elated in Iran, the Russian envoy said that Putin received a very warm welcome and there are numerous photos of the meeting between the Russian President and Ayatollah Khamenei as well as his meeting with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, TASS reported.

"The results [of the visit] are the most promising, and, possibly, they have even exceeded our earlier expectations," the envoy noted.

The diplomat noted that the visit confirmed the mutual intent of Tehran and Moscow for the further development of comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation in many areas.

"The goal now is to implement the agreements achieved during this, I dare say, historic visit," the Ambassador said.

On Tuesday, Putin visited Iran, where he held several rounds of bilateral talks, and then took part in the Astana Format summit (Russia, Iran, Turkey).

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the meeting between the Presidents of Iran, Russia, and Turkey as constructive and successful.

MP/PR