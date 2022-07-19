Tehran meeting shows Iran could trade with world sans US, EU

Pointing to Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Tehran to attend the Summit of the Leaders of the Guarantor States of Astana Process, the spokesman of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Abolfazl Amoui said، “This trip is very important and significant”.

The Turkish and Russian president’s trip to Iran highlights the point that Iran, Russia and Turkiye can have good cooperation and dialogue.

The lawmaker also said that the cooperation among the three countries has played a role in restoring security to Syria, while that cooperation could be used in other areas.

He further said that In the current environment, Putin has stepped up the cooperation with Iran and we are witnessing new aspects of the cooperation between the two countries in the economic fields. One of the main topics of the conversation is about strengthening the North-South Transportation Corridor and the North-South Corridor, on which this trip will have a positive impact.

Regarding the nuclear negotiations, Amouie added that the negotiations are another case and everything is going well. "Russia and China, which are parties to the talks, support Iran's rational stance in the negotiations."

