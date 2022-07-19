Putin arrives in Iran for talks, summit with Raeisi, Erdogan

Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tehran for talks and a summit with Iranian and Turkish Presidents, Sputnik reported.

First, Putin will hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, as the two countries have recently boosted their cooperation and are considering striking a strategic partnership deal.

Then, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to negotiate full-scale economic cooperation between Moscow and Ankara and address the issue of grain supplies from Ukraine.

Later on Tuesday, the presidents are expected to discuss the situation in Syria, since the three countries are guarantor-states of the Astana format talks, and strive to reach a peaceful solution to the decade-long conflict.

