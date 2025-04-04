  1. Politics
Apr 4, 2025, 5:26 PM

Clashes reported between Yemeni army, US warships in Red Sea

Clashes reported between Yemeni army, US warships in Red Sea

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Friday announced that fierce clashes erupted between Yemeni army forces and US warships in the Red Sea.

Referring to the missile and drone attacks by Yemeni armed forces on the US warships, he also announced the neutralization of two US attacks launched against Yemen.

 Saree also announced Yemen’s armed forces' attack on the aircraft carrier Harry Truman in the Red Sea.

“We targeted the US warships, led by the aircraft carrier Truman, in the Red Sea,” he said, adding that the operation was carried out with several cruise missiles and drones, and lasted several hours.

Yemeni armed forces thwarted two US airstrikes that were ready to be carried out against the Arab country. "We are confronting the attacks of the US forces against Yemen," he added.

The aggressors will grasp out that Yemen will not bow down or surrender and will fulfill its duties towards the oppressed Palestinian people under any circumstances, Brigadier General Yahya Saree underlined.

