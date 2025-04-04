Iran lauds Uzbek, Tajik, Kyrgyz border agreement

Welcoming the signing of the agreement to determine agreed-upon border crossing between the three countries and the "Khujand" Declaration on eternal friendship between neighboring countries of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, Baghaei described it as an important step by these countries in line with the mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, building mutual trust, and consolidating peace and stability in the Central Asia.

Referring to the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the efforts and initiatives of the countries of the Central Asian region to peacefully resolve border disputes and strengthen intra-regional integration, the spokesman expressed hope that the trilateral agreement would guarantee lasting peace and stability in the region.

The trilateral agreement between Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan will also pave the way for greater cooperation in various fields and strengthen the economic growth and development of the regional countries, he added.

