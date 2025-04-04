Bengali edition of book Islamic thoughts in Quran published

Through the efforts of the cultural attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bangladesh, the book entitled "Outlines of Islamic Thoughts in the Quran", which is a collection of the speeches of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was translated in Bengali and has come to the market.

This valuable book was translated by "Mohammad Isa Shahidi", a professor of Persian at a university and a well-known Sunni religious scholar in Bangladesh. He is an experienced in the field of book translation from Persian to Bengali and has translated several works in his portfolio.

The publisher of book is Multilink Publications, directed by "Mustafa Tariq Hassan", which was established in 2000 and is a renowned publication in Dhaka.

This book has been published in 300 copies and is expected to be welcomed by those interested in studying Quranic works and books, given its content and theme, which attracts attention and is welcome in the religious community of Bangladesh.

The unveiling and introduction ceremony of this book to the book-reading community and those interested in studying Quranic works will be held in the coming days by the attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bangladesh.

KI/6419830