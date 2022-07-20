Suitable ways paved to reach good agreement: FM spox.

Speaking in a news conference on Wednesday, Nasser Kan’ani said that Tehran has become the capital of diplomacy in the current week and stated that After several weeks of diplomatic traffic in Tehran due to the presence of high-ranking officials of neighboring countries, region and the world, Iran hosted a very productive and constructive meeting for the diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tehran become capital of diplomacy

Turning to the issue that Tehran has become the capital of diplomacy and coalition against terrorism and confronting unilateralism and militarism, Kan’ani noted that Iran has used all its power and capacity to stabilize stability and security in the region and also has taken advantage of deepening friendship between neighboring and Muslim countries.

In regional issues, the Islamic Republic of Iran plays a very decisive role in equations, including stabilizing stability and security in Syria. In the Ukraine crisis, Tehran also plays a leading role in this respect.

Regional countries do not need the profiteering prescription of extra-regional countries, he emphasized that the region needs a system of friendship and a regional collective security mechanism more than fake alliances and ineffective defense systems.

Considerable boom in Iran-Turkey ties

In response to a question on the long-term comprehensive program devised between Iran and Turkey, Kan’ani said that visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iran was very important. The history of the long-term program between the two countries dates back to Nov. 2021 in the course of the visit of the Turkish foreign minister to Tehran, in which, the Iranian foreign minister proposed to his Turkish counterpart for striking long-term cooperation for the development of all-out ties between Iran and Turkey.

In this long-term cooperation agreement, the two countries will enhance their cooperation in various political, economic, trade, scientific, technological, legal, judicial, energy, water, and environmental field as well as fighting cross-border crimes.

Suitable ways paved for reaching a good agreement

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kan’ani pointed to the latest trend of talks for the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and said that the fact is that, unlike the claim of the American side regarding the fruitless of Doha talks, the negotiations were constructive, so suitable ways have been paved for the continuation of talks in a way that the country is seriously pursuing resumption of talks.

Kanani added The Islamic Republic of Iran needs a serious, clear guarantee and verification to secure its economic interests resulting from the nuclear agreement.

US must end its military presence in Syria

The spokesman went on to say that the US government must end its military presence in parts of Syria and stop supporting terrorism and terrorist groups in the region.

Turning to today’s visit of Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to Tehran, he said that the visit comes in response to the previous invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and in this visit, other subjects related to bilateral cooperation, regional and international cooperation would be exchanged between the two sides.

In reaction to the interview of head of Iran’s Strategic Council for Foreign Relations, he said that Iran enjoys high capacities in nuclear issues in a way that Iran’s nuclear technology is completely peaceful which is under the strict supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

European countries urged to comply with their commitments

In response to a question regarding the holding of scattered gatherings of MKO terrorists in some European countries, he stated that the nature of MKO terrorists is quite clear in a way that the criminal hands of this terrorist group have contaminated with the blood of more than 17,000 Iranian citizens and high-ranking officials and some foreign and Iraqi citizens.

As European countries chant slogans of anti-terrorism and support of human rights, they should also adhere to these slogans in practice and not tie their own political and economic interests with Iran to the fate of this terrorist organization.

