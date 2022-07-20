Iran, Turkey to boost scientific cooperation

During a meeting held between the Iranian deputy minister of science in international affairs Vahid Haddadi-Asl and the President of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (Tubitak), the two sides stressed boosting scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the long history of relations between Iran and Turkey, Haddadi-Asl stated, "We are ready to strengthen the scientific, research and technological cooperation between the two countries, and in this regard, while continuing the past trends, we emphasize defining new paths."

"Currently, 47 joint research projects between Iran and Turkey are underway, and we are ready to add 30 more research projects to the existing projects within a year," he added.

Haddadi-Asl also suggested that in addition to academic centers, independent research institutes in Iran can also cooperate with Turkish research institutes, and the issue of water can be one of the fields of this cooperation.

The President of TubitakHasan Mandal, for his part, called for including the field of industry in cooperation with the Iranian side.

He cited that Tubitak has independent research institutions that can cooperate with Iran in the field of biotechnology and various industries.

Referring to the cooperation of Iranian and Turkish knowledge-based firms, Mandal stated that the cooperation between science and technology parks and knowledge-based companies of the two countries can be developed by establishing an office of technology transfer between Tubitak and the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology of Iran.

AY/5542597